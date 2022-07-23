New planning system to launch this autumn

The Department for Infrastructure has confirmed the launch of Northern Ireland’s new planning system is scheduled for this autumn.

The system, which is to be delivered by TerraQuest, will provide a managed solution for the Department for Infrastructure and 10 of the 11 local councils in Northern Ireland.

Mid Ulster District Council has decided to develop its own solution and was able to complete a successful launch in June of this year.

In this year’s Northern Ireland planning statistics annual bulletin the Department for Infrastructure claims configuration of the new system is due to be completed by the end of this month.

“It is anticipated that the new system will be implemented in autumn 2022,” reads the bulletin.

“Alongside this, Mid Ulster council chose to move forward independently and develop their own system which went live on June 22, 2022.

“ASRB [analysis and statistics research branch] continue to work alongside the council to ensure that this new system will meet the existing requirements of the NI Planning statistics.”

It is understood TerraQuest have been awarded a £14 million contract to deliver the new modern regional planning IT system and will provide a managed solution until June 2030, with DfI having the option to extend this contract for an additional ten years.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service about the development of the new planning portal, a DFI spokesperson confirmed the new system is approaching the end of its configuration and development stage and will “soon move to the testing phase”.

The roll out of the new planning system is expected to be completed in two phases and while it is thought those councils that stick with this project are paying £1.8 million each, that may not prove to be the final figure.

It is understood a revised payment profile with TerraQuest will see each Council pay approximately £136,000 less than originally envisaged.

A DfI spokesperson confirmed that despite the delays the project has faced rising costs are not an issue and both the “10 councils and the Department remain committed to the original contract costs and the project is within budget”.

In January of 2021, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s head of planning, Damien Mulligan told members of Council’s planning committee the new system would be in use “before Christmas if possible, but certainly by January or February of next year [2022]”.

It was in June 2021, that he confirmed there had been a delay to the project with the role out set to begin in the spring of 2022 at that point.

“There has been some slippage in regards the roll out of the new planning portal due to the extraction and transfer of data from the existing portal to the new one,” he said.

“The go live dates for the project have moved to spring 2022.”

Explaining why the project has taken so long to launch, a DfI spokesperson described the construction of the new system as “complex” but said it will make it easier for citizens to “understand and engage with the planning process”.

“The project to implement a new NI regional planning IT system is a collaborative effort between the 10 councils and the Department, it is not solely a DfI project,” said the spokesperson.

“The new joint system is complex, involving 11 separate planning authorities and a significant amount of data to be transferred from the current system.

“It will provide a consistent experience to customers and stakeholders across the region, making it easier for citizens to understand and engage with the planning process.”