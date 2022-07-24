A Craigavon woman, who reversed into another vehicle before driving on, has had her licence endorsed with five penalty points.

The case of Lisa McGuigan, (41), of Old Court Manor, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 22.

The court heard that on November 8 last year, the injured party contacted police to report that ten or five minutes prior contacting them that she was involved in a road traffic collision at junction of Charles Street and William Street, Lurgan.

She alleged that a dark coloured vehicle reversed into her car and the defendant became verbally abusive and drove off without exchanging details.

No injuries were reported to police and checks showed that this vehicle belonged to Ms McGuigan.

The incident was not captured on CCTV and the defendant admitted during a notebook interview that she had an argument with the complainant and then drove off, as well as confessing she did not give her name and address or registration mark of her vehicle after the incident occurred.

In her defence, the court was told that because McGuigan thought no injuries had occurred then she didn’t need to give any details, which was a foolish thing to do.

It was added that the defendant dealt with the matter in a “mature manner” and she has to be more careful in the future.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a £150 fine and five penalty points for failing to remain at a damage only accident and a £150 fine for failing to report at a damage only accident.