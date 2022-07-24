Plans for wheelchair access at Orange Hall near Donaghcloney

Plans have been lodged with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners to bring wheelchair access and facilities to an Orange Hall near Donaghcloney.

Lodged by agent Ian McGaw Architect on behalf of applicant Noel Savage, the application seeks permission to widen a side door, provide ramp access and internal alterations to toileting facilities to provide wheelchair access and facilities at Clougher Orange Hall.

Surface water collected as a result of this development will be disposed of via the existing storm water drainage system while foul sewage will be disposed of via the existing septic tank.

The project will not increase the floorspace of the development nor is it expected to increase the number of vehicles or people who attend the site on a daily basis.

Lodged on Tuesday, June 21 the application was validated on the same day and its neighbour consultation period will expire on Friday, July 29 while its standard consultation period will expire on Thursday, August 4.

The application will be advertised until Friday, August 12.