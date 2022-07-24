Your Lurgan podcast - July 24th

Michael and Donagh travelled to Oxford Island for this week's podcast.

Up for discussion this week:

- Two men rescued from drowning in Kinnego

- Heat wave hits Lurgan

- Air tragedy takes life of local businessman

- Sporting snippets

...and much more. You can also listen along on Anchor and Spotify.

