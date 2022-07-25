An 80s/90s night and better taxi services - you tell us what could be done to improve Lurgan's nightlife

Your Lurgan readers have been telling us what they think of the town’s nightlife.

There’s no doubt about it, there are some great bars in the town. But many of those responding to our post asking for opinions certainly brought about some suggestions for improvements.

“There's not a really good nightclub anywhere,” said Anouska Uprichard, who added that “you have to go to Belfast for a night out” and asked for a nightclub for people aged over 25.

One popular suggestion was for an 80s/90s night, and considering that many of today’s hits sample songs from that era or are even topping the download charts – take Kate Bush reaching number one with ‘Running Up That Hill’ as an example – that may not be a bad shout.

One of the biggest gripes for people heading out in the town isn’t so much what’s on offer in the bars, but how they get home.

Nicola Lauder said the “current [situation] is ridiculous... every time I try to book a taxi even for coming home time it’s ‘no cars available’.”

That sentiment was shared by Lisa Magee who said there were some great places to go to but the town’s taxi service “needs improving”.

Perhaps Lurgan needs to promote its night time offering better, because as Amanda Allely put it, she “didn’t know anything was open… after 6pm”. (Your Lurgan is here to help if any bars want to promote what’s on!)

As for a recommendation for where to go, Elliot McClure recommended “Moores Lane or jetty 23 in the park” – although we wouldn’t know anything about that...