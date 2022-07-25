Former First Minister and Upper Bann MP, Lord Trimble, dies

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland, Lord Trimble, has died.

The 77-year-old was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.

David Trimble had become the MP for Upper Bann in 1990 following the death of Harold McCusker and came to prominence partly due the Drumcree disputes of the 1990s.

In 1995 he became the leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, leading the party until 2005.

He became a peer in 2006 and left the UUP to join the Conservatives a year later.

His work throughout the peace process led to him awarded the Nobel Peace Price alongside the SDLP's Seamus Mallon.

Posting on Facebook tonight, the current leader of the UUP, Doug Beattie MLA - whose seat is in Upper Bann - said, "Tonight’s news will cause deep sadness throughout Northern Ireland and much further afield.

"David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland.

"He will forever be associated with the leadership he demonstrated in the negotiations that led up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

"The bravery and courage he demonstrated whilst battling his recent illness was typical of the qualities he showed in his political career, at Stormont and at Westminster.

"He will be remembered as a First Minister, as a Peer of the Realm and as a Nobel Prize Winner. He will also be remembered as a great Unionist.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, and with a very heavy heart, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Lady Trimble and his children, Richard, Victoria, Sarah and Nicholas."

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahearn added: "I think history will remember him as a politician who, in a really difficult time, when we were trying to end 30 years of violence, in spite of everything, stood up and put his name to that agreement."

The current MP for Upper Bann, the DUP's Carla Lockhart, said she was "very sad" to hear of the passing of Lord Trimble.

"Alongside many roles he also had the privilege of serving as the Member of Parliament for Upper Bann and left his mark on it, unionism, and Northern Ireland.

"I extend my condolences to his wife and children who will feel this loss most personally and assure them of my prayers in their time of loss."

Alliance MLA for the constituency, Eoin Tennyson, described Lord Trimble as "a courageous leader to whom my generation owes debt of gratitude".

Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed his condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of David Trimble.

"All of us in politics at the time witnessed his crucial and courageous role in the negotiations leading to the Good Friday Agreement and his leadership in building support in his party and his community for the Agreement," he said.

Fittingly, his contribution was recognised internationally and most notably by the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to himself and John Hume ‘for their joint efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland’.

"As the first First Minister of Northern Ireland he began the arduous work of bedding down the Executive and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland.

"In his speech accepting the Nobel Prize, Trimble spoke about the ‘politicians of the possible’, a phrase which I think sums up the David Trimble we all knew, and it speaks to his achievements over many decades, often in challenging circumstances.

"The work of reconciliation begun in the Good Friday Agreement continues, and as new generations pick up the mantle of this work, it is fitting that we pay tribute to Lord Trimble for his central contribution in setting us on the path to peace and reconciliation."