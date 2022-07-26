Craigavon man accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with child

A Craigavon man accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child has appeared in court.

Laurence Turner, 67, of Drumellan Gardens, is also charged with being an adult attempting to incite a child under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity and attempting to incite a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Turner appeared at Tuesday's sitting of Craigavon Magistrates' Court to be formally charged with the offences.

Turner spoke only to confirm he understood the charges against him.

A police officer appeared in court to state she was aware of the facts and circumstances of the case and believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

He was then released on court bail, with the conditions not to be in contact with children under the age of 18 and to reside solely at his given address.

The case was then adjourned until September 7.