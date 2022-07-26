Drink it in! Food and Cider Festival returns

Armagh’s Food & Cider Weekend is back this September with a rich, flavoursome menu of unique events specially cultivated to deliver a memorable experience worth sharing with friends and family.

From artisan markets, tasting menus, banquets and cider tours to fiery cooking demos and foraging, the Orchard County promises an unrivalled gastronomic line-up for food and drink lovers that will embolden its culinary reputation.

In stunning, historical locations and amidst the county’s lush apple-laden orchards and parklands, Northern Ireland’s official Food Heartland has more than 30 standout events planned from 8-11 September which celebrate the best food, history and culture of the Cathedral City and its surroundings at harvest time.

Backed by award-winning local chefs, producers and food experts, this year’s Armagh Food and Cider Weekend, featuring two unique and bespoke market events, is destined to be Northern Ireland’s biggest food and harvest celebration.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Cllr Paul Greenfield, said: “In a city and region famous for the quality of its food ingredients, its Bramley apples, its history, heritage and culture, this annual event is a weekend worth celebrating and I’m delighted to mark its full return for 2022.

"Supporting and championing our outstanding and award-winning culinary prowess, we look forward to warmly welcoming everyone back to Northern Ireland’s official Food Heartland to enjoy an outstanding programme of activity and to enjoy the best food, culinary talent and warm atmosphere as the harvest gets under way.”

Crannagael House – where the Armagh apple story all began – is a big feature in this year’s programme. Award winning 4 Vicars team Gareth Reid and his wife Kasia will deliver a sumptuous vegetarian tasting menu at the historic location, as well as the chance to savour a delicious farm-to-fork lunch and a Fur and Feathers Game Banquet in the stunning Georgian surroundings across the weekend.

Across the weekend, the McKeever family at the Long Meadow Cider Company will also host a series of special events including a Wine V Cider evening and a ‘Flash Fiction’ event for new and experienced writers.

In Markethill, at the edge of Gosford Park, the On the Hoof team, which specialises in outdoor woodfire cookery, will share its expertise as part of a Woodland Supper over two evenings, and there’s even a ‘Birdsong and Breakfast’ event early on Sunday morning so you can get up with the larks…

Richhill’s Groucho’s on the Square will host a late lunch tasting menu with ciders while The Vault and the new Fifth Quarter Restaurant in Banbridge will offer a range of events including Tipsy Tea, beef tasting menus and a delectable wine cheese and charcuterie get-together.

Award-winning Blackwell House in Banbridge will welcome visitors to its Pudding Club on the Saturday, celebrating a special line-up of delicious homemade fruity treats and drinks, followed by a decadent, luxury Sunday Afternoon Tea to ease your way through the Orchard weekend.

Armagh Cider Company will wake up the taste buds with a ‘Taste of Artisan Armagh’ event where its dedicated team will share its journey to award-winning success, offering its crisp, refreshing range of ciders, juices and mixers with a range of tantalising small plates. It will also host this year’s Murder Mystery event, an enjoyable evening of dining and investigating the historic, wicked crime of murder under the apple tree on the picturesque grounds of Armagh Cider Company.

For a truly immersive Food Heartland experience, visitors can take in a six-hour Artisan Market, Balsamic & Cideries coach tour of the borough to enjoy a wide range of award-winning foodie destinations and savour the best food and drink this remarkable destination has to offer.

There are also plenty of Food and Cider tours lined up over the weekend at a range of big-name venues, including Armagh Robinson Library, Milford House, Elmfield Estate, Kinnego Bushcraft Centre and Blend & Batch.

For more information and to book early, jump into https://visitarmagh.com/foodandcider