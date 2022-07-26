Funeral takes place of 'gentle giant' Philip Murdock

The funeral has taken place of Philip Murdock, who died in last week’s air crash in Newtownards.

Mr Murdock was the managing director of Envision Intelligent Solutions, based in Silverwood.

He died when the plane he was in came down near the town’s airport shortly after 8.20pm last Tuesday. Another passenger in the plane, teacher and mother-of-two Caroline Mawhinney, also died in the crash.

Mourners gathered at Ballymagarrick Gospel Hall in Carryduff for the service on Monday and heard family friend Alwyn Thompson say that, for Mr Murdock, “learning to fly was a dream come true”.

The service also heard that it was Mr Murdock’s wish that there would be no tribute to him during his funeral, although he was described as “a gentle giant, a kind and caring man, and a devoted husband and loving son”.

Mr Murdock’s family instead issued a statement which said that his death had “left the whole family deeply saddened”.

The statement continued: “Apart from family, some of the large number of people today who have attended the funeral service will have known Philip from his successful career in business, others through his love for aviation, friends from his church and many who simply knew him as a good friend.

“Philip was an innovator who was always keen to explore new opportunities, which included starting up and maintaining a very successful business.

“He was generous with his time, resources and knowledge.

“Helping and supporting others was never an issue — this was just who Philip was.”

It was hoped that Mr Murdock’s faith would help his wife Esther “in the coming days and weeks as she faces the prospect of life without Philip”.

“We have lost a wonderful husband, son, brother, uncle and friend and will miss him sorely,” they continued.

“We are grateful for all the happy memories of the wonderful, fun, kind and loving individual that Philip was.”

Investigations into Mr Murdock and Ms Mawhinney’s deaths are currently ongoing and are being led by the PSNI and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch. Police are also appealing for witnesses of the crash to contact them.