MP welcomes planning consent for Grace Generation Church

Local Member of Parliament Carla Lockhart has welcomed confirmation that planning approval has been granted for the transformation of the former Coach Nightclub in Banbridge, which will be led by Grace Generation Church.



Commenting, the Upper Bann representative said, “The church family at Grace Generation church has such a passion for the people of Banbridge and the surrounding area.

"The Coach Nightclub closed it doors some time ago, and this offered up an opportunity for the team at Grace Generation Church to lease the building to use it for their outreach and witness in the town.

"It is fantastic news that planning approval has been received. I know Pastor Paul and his team are now keen to press ahead with the physical regeneration of the building as soon as possible.

"The church is engaged in fantastic work in showing practical Christianity in the community, as well as tending to the spiritual needs of local people. This venue will provide a great base from which to continue this work and I wish the church well in this exciting new chapter of their work.”