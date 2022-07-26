Parents asked to check on their kids after reports of anti-social behavior in Craigavon

Police have appealed for information following incidents of anti-social behaviour in the Kernan Hill Manor area of Craigavon.

“Young people, who we believe are at the park/playing fields in the late evening and then walk home, can be seen kicking doors and running,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“This in its self is attempted criminal damage given the force these young people are kicking the doors with. It could also constitute harassment given that this is a frequent occurrence.”

It’s not the first time that such incidents have taken place in Kernan Hill Manor. At Halloween pumpkins were being stolen and thrown at doors and a flower pot was broken.

According to the PSNI spokesperson, these amount to theft and criminal damage.

“Parents, check in with your young people. Are they hanging around this area? Have a word and tell them to knock this on the head,” they added.

“This is unfair for those living there. How would your children feel if this was your house? Or a grandparents house? Or a relatives house who have a young child that is frightened now as a result?

“Brownlow NPT will be looking to identify those that can be seen in CCTV footage and will be speaking with parents. We will also be stepping up patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1914 of 17/07/22.