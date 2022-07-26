Group's delight as Shankill Graveyard reopens to the public

Donagh McKeown

Reporter:

Donagh McKeown

After months of uncertainty, Lurgan's historically important Shankill Graveyard has been reopened by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

The news has been welcomed by Friends of Shankill Graveyard who have been at the forefront of promoting preservation and promoting walking tours of the site.

Donagh McKeown has been speaking to Isobel Hylands and other volunteers from the group about plans to have new tours of the location.

