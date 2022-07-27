Re-energise your home with spray foam

Making your home more energy-efficient is a great way to save money, as well as reduce the environmental impact of heating and powering your home.

Naturally, given the cost of living crisis and push to save the environment, homeowners in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown area are seeking ways to do their bit.

One local firm, Value Foam, can provide that help and peace of mind with their spray foam insulation service.

Home insulation comes in a variety of effective options for reducing the loss of heat.

Of these, spray foam insulation has a number of benefits that might make it the premier solution for your home.

In today's culture of DIY home improvement, many people wonder if they can install spray foam insulation themselves instead of hiring a professional.

Although you can add spray foam insulation yourself, the real question is if you should do it yourself.

