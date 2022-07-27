Application submitted to change flagpole antennae on top of Lurgan building

A planning application has been submitted to replace three flagpole antennae on the roof of a building on Lurgan’s Market Street.

Lodged by agent Taylor Patterson on behalf of applicant Cornerstone, the application seeks permission to remove three existing flagpole antennae and replace them with three steel poles with a total of three antennae attached on the roof of Sports Direct, 38 Market Street, Lurgan.

Cornerstone is a joint venture between Vantage Towers and O2 UK that owns and manages passive tower infrastructure in the UK.

According to the application form the application site size is less than 0.1 hectares in size and the development will see two staff vehicles attend the site per year. This will result in two staff members attending the site per year.

At present no staff members or vehicles attend the site on a daily basis.

Lodged on Monday, June 13, the application was validated on Wednesday, June 29 and its neighbour consultation period will expire on Monday, August 1 with its standard consultation period due to expire on Friday, August 5.

The application will be advertised until Friday, August 12.