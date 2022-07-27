Fined for headbutting man who used derogratory terms to describe Portadown women

A man has been fined after headbutting another male who said that ‘all women from Portadown are sluts and whores’.

Jason Love, of Derryclone Gardens in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with common assault.

Outlining the facts, a prosecutor told the court that on Saturday November 27, 2021 police received a report of an alleged assault, which had taken place at Ma Berry’s pub in Portadown at approximately 1am that morning.

Police attended and spoke with the injured party. He stated that while he was on a night out, he was approached by a male unknown to him and after a friendly interaction his demeanour changed.

The defendant then headbutted him.

Police recorded a statement from the injured party which described the defendant as having a tattoo on the side of his neck.

They spoke with a member of the public who identified the male, but did not wish to make a statement. Officers then checked CCTV, which clearly showed the incident.

The defendant was located, was shown the CCTV and he admitted carrying out the assault during interview.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that the incident was a “pretty nasty assault”.

Kevin McCambley, defending, agreed, adding: “There's no injury caused but there is a quasi-explanation.

“He is a 37-year-old man from the Portadown area. He lives with his wife and three children, aged 10, 13 and 15.

“This was a night out your worship. He was with his wife.

“He was speaking in a friendly interaction with this gentleman, and this gentleman made the proclamation that ‘all women from Portadown are sluts and whores’.

“Now, his wife's from Portadown. That got the blood up. He reacted and put his head against the other boys head and give it a shove. There was no injury caused.”

DJ Kelly responded, “He must be more careful, because if appears back for anything similar, at the very least, the court will be seeking a pre-sentence report.”

Love was fined £400 while the offender levy of £15 was also imposed.