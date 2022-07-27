Fined for not wearing seatbelt

A motorist has been fined and given penalty points for failing to wear his seatbelt.

Christopher Arthur Hallissey, 45, of Princes Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Further charges of failing to produce his driving licence and not having a driving licence were withdrawn at the sitting.

Explaining what had happened, Hallissey’s solicitor said, “He simply got into the van and forgot. He had got out of the van to get diesel.

“Everything else was in order in respect of the van.”

“He’s no stranger to not wearing a seatbelt,” remarked District Judge Bernie Kelly, who noted that the last entry on his record was for a similar offence.

Hallissey was fined £100, while three penalty points were also endorsed on his licence. The offender levy of £15 was also imposed.