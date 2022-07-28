Attempted to use fake £20 note to board train

A 24-year-old who tried to use a counterfeit note to board a train has been fined at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Curtis Rodgers, of University Street in Belfast, appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with tendering counterfeit currency.

The court heard that on Saturday, February 12, 2022, police received a report of a male having passed a £20 note to staff at Portadown train station, to use for payment to board the trained to Belfast. The fare was valued at £9.

Once this transaction took place, the defendant boarded the train and it was at this stage staff realised the note was fake.

Staff spoke with the defendant, who exited the train with them. He was informed at this stage that he was refused travel.

The members of staff informed him that he would have to pay in order to cover the cost of the money lost and he ran off in the direction of Portadown Park.

Staff gave chase in order to apprehend him but were able to due to his speed.

On Monday, February 20, he was arrested for the offence and cautioned, to which he made no reply.

Ruairi Gillen, defending, said that Rodgers had been given the note by someone else and, knowing it was fake, he had attempted to use it.

He added that he understood that Rodgers got off the train and didn’t actually travel on it and argued that as a result there would be no losses.

District Judge Bernie Kelly took a different view.

“There is a loss in that a ticket was issued,” she said.

“So therefore, if you think about it, in terms of an accounting exercise for Northern Ireland Rail, they would have visited ticket, so there would have been the lost in that regard.”

Agreeing, Mr Gillen added, “He essentially says that it was stupidity and he outlined to me yesterday that he doesn't normally engage in this type of behaviour and it’s not something that he seeks to repeat.”

Rodgers was fined £200 along with the offender levy of £15.