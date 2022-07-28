Banned from roads after attempting to “distance himself” from someone smoking cannabis at Donaghcloney party

A man who drove a short distance while under the influence of alcohol to “distance himself” from someone smoking cannabis at a party in Donaghcloney has been banned from driving.

Forty-six-year-old Neil James Gorman appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at approximately 2.25am police received a report of a possible drink driver, leaving a party from Nicholson Green in Donaghcloney.

The reporting person advised police of the name of the defendant, that he left his house in the car under the influence of alcohol.

Police located the vehicle, which had it’s engine and headlight on while the driver was sleeping at the wheel.

Officers conducted a preliminary breath test, which he failed.

Gorman was arrested and conveyed to the custody suite where he blew in evidential sample of 60mgs of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Darren Duncan, defending, explained that Gorman, of Ravenswood in Bangor, works in the Lisburn and Craigavon area.

“He had gone to a friend's house straight from work for a party, and unfortunately, during the course of the evening, someone decided to smoke cannabis. He wanted the distance himself from that.

“He found himself in Donaghcloney, living in Bangor. His wife was at home with the children. He couldn’t phone her.

“So, what he did was, he distanced himself, a short distance. He drove himself a short distance to the end of the cul-de-sac, straight opposite, to the lay by of a Chinese restaurant, which was closed due to the time of the evening.

“Unfortunately, the people of the party notified the police because they believed he was going to drive the whole way to Bangor, but the police found him in in Donaghcloney at the end of the cul-de-sac, at the Chinese restaurant.

“He has been full and frank with police from the outset.”

Mr Duncan told the court that a disqualification would have quite an impact on him due to the distance away from home that he has to travel for work.

“He has notified his employers about this matter and he will be notifying with the result immediately after,” he added

“He isn't someone who drove out onto the A1 driving to Bangor, he limited what he could do because of the activity that was going that house and he didn't want to remain there.”

Gorman was banned from the roads for 12 months and fined £250 along with the offender levy of £250.