Fined for speeding while rushing to get husband home from work

A driver has been fined and given penalty points for speeding on one of Northern Ireland’s main arterial routes.

Shauna McCullough, 30, from Glendowan Avenue in Dunmurray, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

McCullough was detected travelling at 80mph in a 60mph on the A1 on July 10, 2021 at 3.50pm. A fixed penalty offered but was not taken up on time.

A defence solicitor said that McCullough was bringing her husband home from work and that she didn’t realise she was in excess of the speed limit.

“That is nonsense,” said District Judge Bernie Kelly.

“If I actually believed that was true, I'd be making your client do her test again.

“I have to say, she must be the first woman in history who is in a hurry to get her husband home.”

The judge added, “She would need to keep her speed down in the future.”

McCullough was fined £150 together with the offender levy of £15 while three penalty points were to be endorsed on her licence.