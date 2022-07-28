Kidney transplant heroes head to Leeds for British Transplant Games

Eight brave kidney transplant children from the Belfast Children's Hospital have jetted off from Belfast to compete in the British Transplant Games in Leeds.

Jo-Anne Dobson, Kidney Care UK's Northern Ireland Ambassador, was on hand to see off the team who are supported by the charity.

Mrs Dobson, who is a Living Kidney Donor to her son Mark, said: “Kidney Care UK is delighted to be supporting the Team representing Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, to help them compete in the British Transplant Games 2022 in Leeds.

"It was lovely to see them off from Belfast International Airport - lots of smiling faces and medal hopes as, accompanied by family, friends and their amazing renal nurse Hazel Gibson, they boarded their plane.

"We have been a proud partner of the Transplant Games for the last 10 years and we’re looking forward to another fantastic event. The Games are an incredible opportunity to unite the transplant community, especially after the last two years and the struggles many in our community have faced.

"Hazel looked after my Mark at the Children's Hospital and it's lovely to see her still supporting the children from the Renal Unit today.

"Whether you are there to enjoy the camaraderie, to take part, or to win, everyone is there for the same reason: to show the world that organ donation and transplantation changes lives.”