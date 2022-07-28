Mum hasn't gone to Iceland! Supermarket expands Uber Eats delivery service into Lurgan and Craigavon

Top grocery retail brand Iceland has announced an expansion with Uber Eats to offer speedy delivery for customers using the app to order food across Northern Ireland.

A further 22 stores are now offering groceries on demand including Iceland outlets in Rushmere Shopping Centre and Lurgan. This follows the successful launch of the delivery platform earlier this year, bringing the total to 28 Iceland stores now involved in the partnership.

Uber Eats is a food delivery platform that connects with local restaurants and retailers via an app allowing customers to order at the tap of a button. Customers can shop via the Uber Eats app in the same way as they would when ordering from a restaurant. Once accepted, the order is picked out in-store by Iceland colleagues before being collected and delivered by a courier who uses the Uber Eats platform in as little as 30 minutes.

The partnership gives customers a convenient, contactless and cash-free option when shopping for their favourite products and complements Iceland’s existing online service, which also offers free home delivery for customers.

Customers can avail of over 3,800 products including fresh groceries and vegetables from the comfort of their own home. A number of exclusive frozen food ranges perfect for summer entertaining, are also available from the supermarket retailer such as TGI Fridays, Greggs, Cathedral City, Harry Ramsden’s, Barratts and Slimming World.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director, Iceland Ireland said: “We are encouraged by the appetite for this type of service in Northern Ireland. The Uber Eats roll out in a further 22 stores across the region reflects our belief that rapid grocery delivery for busy lives and households will continue to evolve and further cement our position within the sector.

“Giving our customers instant access to their favourite brands has enabled the business to adapt to the change in consumer shopping habits. We are committed to offering a wide range of products, alongside global brands at affordable prices. This high street to doorstep service enhances our offering and makes shopping hassle free via the Uber Eats App.”

Alex Troughton, Head of Commerce at Uber Eats UK said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Iceland in Northern Ireland, which will enable even more customers to order from Iceland’s range of groceries and essentials via the Uber Eats app.”

Iceland Uber Eats delivery is now available in the following stores: Antrim, Banbridge, Ballymena, Bridge Street (Belfast) Brougham Street (Belfast), Carrickfergus, Coleraine, Craigavon, Creagh Road (Belfast), Doagh Road ( Newtownabbey) Dunganon, Finaghy (Greater Belfast) Foyleside ( Derry/ Londonderry), Kennedy Centre ( Belfast), Larne, Lisburn, Lurgan, Newtownabbey Food Warehouse, Newtownards Road (Belfast), Newtownards, Newry and Park Centre (Belfast).

To celebrate the Uber Eats Partnership, customers can receive FREE DELIVERY.*