Pair to appear in court after drugs finds in Lurgan and Belfast

Detectives have charged two men, aged 36 and 42, with drugs offences following the recovery of suspected class B drugs with a value of £275,000 as a result of searches at properties in Lurgan and Belfast on Tuesday (July 26).



The men have been charged with possession of class B drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

Both are due to appear at court today, with the 36-year-old at Belfast Magistrates Court and the 42-year-old at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.



Two other men, aged 36 & 40, arrested in connection with this matter have been released on bail pending further police enquiries.