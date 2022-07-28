Pre-sentence report after man admits driving while disqualified

Pre-sentence report after man admits driving while disqualified

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

info@yourlurgan.com

A pre-sentence report has been ordered for a Lurgan man who has admitted driving while disqualified.

A guilty plea was entered by Bruno Antonia da Veiga Marracho Pinto, 33, from the Avenue Road in the town.

None of the facts were read in court but it relates to an incident on the Tandragee Road in Portadown on November 25, 2021.

District Judge Bernie Kelly requested the report to be before the court on September 7.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com