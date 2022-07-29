Fined for possession of cannabis cigarette

BEING caught with a cannabis cigarette he planned to smoke later that day has resulted in a fine for a 39-year-old man.

Mohammed Ushan Iqbal, of Ballynamoney Heights at Silverwood was convicted of possessing a Class B controlled drug.

Craigavon Magistrates' Court heard that on 13 February this year, at 5.50am, police were on mobile patrol on the Tullygally East Road when they stopped a car on the Tullygally East Road being driven by the defendant.

A search was carried out by police and they found what they suspected to be a cannabis cigarette in his possession.

Iqbal was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was cautioned before admitting the cigarette was his, telling police he was planning to smoke it that afternoon.

Defence counsel stated Iqbal had effectively “entered a plea at the roadside”.

He pointed out his client is a father of four and “should know better but sadly gave in to the temptation. He was engaging in modest use of cannabis but has now desisted.”

Deputy District Judge Mateer imposed a fine of £250, as well as a £15 offender levy while making an order for the destruction of the drug.