Judge gives advice to motorist fined for not producing documents to police

Failing to produce documents to police has resulted in fines worth £200 for an Armagh motorist.

William Robert Hurst, 36, of Drumarg Villas in Armagh, represented himself at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

While none of the facts were read in court, the charge sheets show that it followed an incident in the vicinity of Lake Road in Craigavon on February 15 where Hurst failed to produce his insurance and his driving licence to police.

Addressing Hurst, who admitted the charges, District Judge Bernie Kelly said, “I'm going to give you some advice that I once gave my 17 year old son.

“You take your licence and your insurance and you carry them on you, everywhere you go. And when police stop you, you simply harm them to them. That way you don't have to produce them, that way you're not going to forget.

“Simples, isn't it? And that way, you will not run foul of this law and not run the risk of being disqualified.”

He was fined £100 in respect of each charge while the offender levy of £15 was also imposed.