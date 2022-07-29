Lockhart pays tribute to Lord Trimble

Commenting on the passing of former Upper Bann Member of Parliament, Lord Trimble, Carla Lockhart MP said: “First and foremost this is a great loss to Lady Trimble, and their children Richard, Vicky, Nicholas and Sarah, and the wider family circle.

"The loss of one’s life partner, and a parent, is a pain that is felt so deeply. Today the wider community mourns and remembers a political leader, but it is the loss of a husband and father that is felt most acutely. The Trimble family are very much in my thoughts and prayers at this time.

"Lord Trimble certainly had a high profile political career and whilst he is most widely known for his part in the 1998 Belfast Agreement and his role as First Minister, he is also known more locally as a former MP for Upper Bann. Whilst within the Unionist family there was often a differing of opinion of the route map to peace, he took strides that he felt best served the people of Northern Ireland. He was a vocal critic of the Northern Ireland Protocol and a strong advocate for the Union.

"To the party leader Doug Beattie, and all the Ulster Unionist family, I extend my deepest sympathy at this time."