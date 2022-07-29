Man told to 'spare a thought for wonderful daughter' after he is given order for beating her with charger cable

A man who slapped his daughter with a phone charger after she asked a question about her homework has been given 200 hours community service.

Vay Ho, 41, from North Street in Portadown, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court charged with cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

The court heard that on Thursday, November 11, 2021 police received a referral from Social Services to do with a child protection concern. A child had disclosed to a teacher in school that on Tuesday, November 9, her father had hit her on the leg with a phone charger cord.

On Friday, November 12 police arrested Ho for the offence of child cruelty and he made full admissions during interview.

David McKeown, defending, said that Ho offered “no justification for his actions”.

At this point Ho intervened, and told the court through a translator: “I admit that I did something wrong but actually this was due to my work pressure.”

Mr McKeown continued, “To his credit he has demonstrated genuine remorse. He has worked with the family team of Social Services in order to address any underlying issues that may have existed.

“He made full admissions and has dealt with the matter properly since it has come to court.

“He is keen to rebuild the relationship with his daughter and fully accepts that he is to be sanctioned for his actions.”

Mr McKeown added that Ho is “an industrious man who works full-time hours in a restaurant”.

He continued: “He spent a short number of days in custody during this process, and they have been a very salutary lesson for him. He is determined that he will not repeat his actions and he now realises the potential consequences were he to.

“He has a low likelihood of reoffending and he is not a man who is going to regularly visit these courts.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly said that this was a “serious offence”.

“You have expressed your wish to reunite with your family. Your daughter will never forget this. She'll remember it for the rest of her life.

“The psychological damage that you can do to your child by behaving in this way is immeasurable.

“I am certifying this offence as sufficiently serious to warrant the imposition of a community-based disposal. I do so because you have pleaded guilty for which you're entitled to credit and that you have no previous record.

“I believe that those features balance out against what I consider to be the relative seriousness of the charge.

“I'm going to impose a community service order of 200 hours and you are required by that order to corporate fully with probation in carrying out that order.”

Judge Kelly asked Ho to “spare a thought for his rather wonderful daughter”.

She added: “English is not her native language. Her mother is not fluent in English and this child waited to the next morning to ask her father a question about her homework that she was having difficulty understanding.

“And that's why she got slapped.

“It can't be easy for trying to study or all her subjects in, what for her, is a foreign language. Maybe a little more patience for her.”