UUP councillors pay tribute to Trimble

The Ulster Unionist Party Group on Armagh, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council has described Lord Trimble as a great Leader who put his Country first.

The Ulster Unionist Council Group said: “Many will rightly remark that Lord Trimble: was a man of vision and courage.

“In 1998 when David Trimble put peace for all our citizens, before party with the signing of the Belfast Agreement, he was responsible for giving a generation of young people the chance to grow up in a period of peace that their parents and grandparents never knew. Many owe him more than they will ever know.

“Those of us here in Upper Bann all have our own personal memories, stories and anecdotes of time spent with Lord Trimble. These include the good times but also more difficult days too. He paved the way for us Ulster Unionist Councillors and was always very supportive and encouraging when we joined the party and sought election.

“He will be remembered fondly by all of us as a great leader, one who truly put his beloved Country first and his Party second - something we hold dear to this day – but he will also be remembered as a great friend and mentor to many.

“His legacy will be that of courage, of leadership and history will show he acted at all times in what believed was right for Northern Ireland. Today's Northern Ireland is a better place because of people like him who were prepared to take risks – and not just political ones - to bring peace to Northern Ireland.

“As Lord Trimble once said himself – ‘Politics can be likened to driving at night over unfamiliar hills and mountains. Close attention must be paid to what the beam can reach and the next bend.’

“Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Lady Daphne and his devoted family at this sad time of personal loss.”