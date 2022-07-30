Crashed into a post while drunk

A PORTADOWN man has been ordered to appear in court to be sentenced after crashing into a post while drunk.

Trevor McCreery, 53, of Derryall Road, did not appear at Craigavon Magistrates' Court for sentencing on a total of six charges.

He is charged with drink driving, dangerous driving, aggravated taking and causing damage to a vehicle, driving without insurance, being an unaccompanied 'L' driver and having no 'L' plates displayed.

The court heard that on 22 April this year, at 2.55am, police attended a collision on the junction of the Mahon Road and Armagh Road in Portadown.

A report had been made by a member of the public that a van had collided with a traffic post at the junction of Brownstown Road and Armagh Road.

Police attended and found McCreery sitting in the driver's seat of the van.

A witness told police they had seen McCreery driving down the middle of the Brownstown Road before hitting the traffic post at the Armagh Road, which police noted had been bent by the collision.

McCreery admitted to police he had taken alcohol before the collision occurred and failed a preliminary breath test before being arrested and giving a lower evidential sample of 284 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine, more than two and a half times the legal limit of 107 milligrams.

Defence counsel for McCreery admitted his “record doesn't do him any favours”, saying the “last time he had any dealings with police was for a relevant offence in 2019.”

She continued: “He simply can't remember the events and he's extremely embarrassed to be before the court.”

Deputy District Judge Mateer noted McCreery had 53 convictions, “many of them for no insurance”, adding that “on the most recent occasion he was given a community service order”.

“On this occasion there is dangerous driving and taking and driving away as well as no insurance.”

Pointing to the fact McCreery was not in attendance for the sentencing hearing, Deputy Judge Mateer said: “I would have thought on the principle if someone keeps reoffending the penalties get steeper and he might have shown some interest in his case and been present.”

His defence stated McCreery hadn't been informed he had to be present but said she would agree to an adjournment if Deputy Judge Mateer wanted him present.

“I think it is evident from his past history and given the litany of offences that he should be her in some form of another.”

The matter was then adjourned to 10 August for McCreery to be present for sentencing.