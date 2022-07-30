Didn't have a Northern Ireland driving licence

Driving without a Northern Ireland licence has landed a Seagoe man in the local court.

Timothy Alexander Robert Eakin, 51, of Tarsan Lane was convicted of the offence at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that on 25 April this year, at 2.10pm, police had reason to stop a car being driven by the defendant on the westbound carriageway of the M1 near the offslip for Loughgall.

Police spoke with him and checks found he had previously held a provisional licence but it had expired over two years previously on 17 January, 2020.

The court heard Eakin had been disqualified from driving back in 2008 and asked Eakin, who was representing himself, why he had never obtained the full licence again.

Eakin explained he had been working in Malaysia “and did my test there and got an international licence”, telling the court he had the licence to display to the court.

He added that due to Covid he hasn't been back to Malaysia for work but plans to return later thus year.

“Well the law requires you to have a Northern Irish licence,” Deputy District Judge Mateer replied as he imposed three penalty points and a fine totalling £165, including a £15 offender levy.