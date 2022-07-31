Banned from driving for motoring offences

A woman has been banned from driving after taking to the roads without a licence or insurance to leave her child to a friend’s house.

The child was also observed not to be wearing a seatbelt.

The case of Paula Silva, 42, of St John’s Court in Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Asked by District Judge Bernie Kelly if Silva had a licence, Kevin McCamley, defending, confirmed that she didn’t and that she had no plans to get one.

Mr McCambley added that she had a Guinea Bissau licence but this did not entitle her to drive in this jurisdiction.

He added, “She is a single mother, she's got two children. She stupidly got into her car and decided to drive one of the children to his friend’s house.

“She shouldn’t have and she suffers the consequences now. She apologises to the court for her actions and recognises that everybody in the road should have insurance and should be fit to drive on the road.”

She was fined £150 for having no driving licence and banned for 12 months; for having no insurance there was a fine of £400 and a 12 month ban to run concurrently; and further £100 fine for not having the child suitably restrained.

A forfeiture order was made for Silva’s car, a Seat Leon, and the offender levy was also imposed.