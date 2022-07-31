Healthcare recognition payment due in August – Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed indications from Health Minister Robin Swann MLA that the one off special recognition payment for healthcare workers will be issued in August.

The DUP MP has been engaging the Minister over recent months to progress the payment as soon as possible.

Commenting, the Upper Bann DUP representative said: “The recognition payment announced in January was but a small gesture to those healthcare workers who went above and beyond in the battle against COVID-19.

"We will never forget the dedication and service given by those across our healthcare service at a time when so much pressure was on the system, and they themselves put themselves at risk of COVID by caring for others.

"Around 76,000 payments are due to be issued in August. This is a long overdue confirmation of payment for these workers. In many cases this payment will be going to some of the lower paid workers within our health service and certainly in the current climate a financial boost will be most timely and welcome.

"Of course we do need to put a greater value on our healthcare staff in terms of salaries, and I trust the Minister will implement the pay award as soon as possible."