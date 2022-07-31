Lurgan Park set for a splash of colour with special PIPS fundraser

Following the success of the ‘Darkness into Light’ event, which was held in May of this year, PIPS Hope and Support are urging individuals, and groups of families and friends to sign up and complete the Colour Run in Lurgan Park.

The Colour Run is a very popular annual event for the charity in Newry where individuals are plastered with paint powder before completing a lap of the park’s path in aid of PIPS Hope and Support to assist them in delivering immediate support to anyone in the Newry, Mourne and Down, Upper Bann and Southern Trust areas with suicidal thoughts, high levels of anxiety, poor mental health or bereaved by suicide.

The charity now hopes the initiative will take off in Lurgan to raise much needed awareness for the services they provide in the area.

A special warm-up event will be held by local gym, Fitness Factory who are kindly donating their time and expertise to a great cause.

Registration for the event comes to £10 per adult, and £8 per child. On completion, participants will receive a PIPS Hope and Support medal for their accomplishments. To register, complete the online form at: pipshopeandsupport.org/lurgan-colour-run

Alternatively, you can contact PIPS Hope and Supports fundraising department by emailing aaron@pipshopeandsupport.org or call 028 3026 6195 (option 2).

If you are having suicidal thoughts, experiencing high levels of anxiety or have been bereaved by suicide, PIPS Hope and Support are here to support you. Call 028 3026 6195 or email info@pipshopeandsupport.org – more information can be found at www.pipshopeandsupport.org