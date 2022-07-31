Was caught doing over 109mph on M1

DRIVING at 109mph on the M1 has led to a roads ban for a 23-year-old man.

Matthew Baxter, of Craigavon Park in Fintona was convicted of speeding at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

The court heard that on 3 June this year, police were carrying out speed checks on the M1 when they detected a speeding motorist heading eastbound at junction 12 at the Birches.

The car was travelling at 109mph and police stopped and spoke with the driver.

He identified himself as Matthew Baxter and was shown the speed reading before being cautioned.

Defence counsel Tommy Owens stated Baxter is an electrician and “on this occasion he was going up to see a job, he was late for the appointment and he was hurrying along the road.

“It was very dry and quiet and he wasn't in any way inconveniencing anyone on the motorway.”

Mr Owens added his client has been driving for six years, has no criminal record and stressed the importance of Baxter's licence to him as he is self-employed.

Deputy District Judge Mateer said that driving at 109mph “is grossly excessive and requires a disqualification”.

He imposed a two month ban while saying the brief nature of his period off the roads “should enable him to continue his employment. He'll have to make other arrangements to get around but that's up to him.”

A £600 fine was also imposed, along with a £15 offender levy.