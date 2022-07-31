Your Lurgan Podcast - July 31

Michael and Donagh travelled to Mourneview Park for this week's podcast.

In this edition they look back at the week's news as well as...

- The reopening of Shankill Graveyard

- Donagh gives rugby a try with Lurgan Ladies

- We look back on SuperCupNI with our man Johnny McNabb

- Jimmy Smyth reminisces with Donagh and Eugene Creaney

...and much more!

If you're out and about this week you can listen back to this week's Podcast on Spotify and Anchor (click here).

Don't forget to follow Your Lurgan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos.