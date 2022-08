A man has admitted stealing items worth £31.99 from Tesco.

Niall Edward McCann, of Grattan Street in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The 35-year-old also admitted a further charge of disorderly behaviour in the vicinity of Grattan Street.

Both charges relate to incidents on June 7 this year.

District Judge Bernie Kelly requested a pre-sentence report to be before the court on September 9 before McCann will be sentenced.