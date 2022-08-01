Bar manager banned from roads for drink-driving offence

A bar manager has been banned from the roads for 12 months after being caught driving with excess alcohol on his breat.

Daire Hogan, 30, from Ashgrove Close in Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court recently.

The incident took place on June 27, just before 3am on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan.

Police were concerned about the manner of his driving and pulled him over for a preliminary breath test, which was failed.

He was conveyed to custody on arrest and provided the lower evidential reading of 58mgs of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

A defence solicitor explained that Hogan had worked as a full-time bar manager for 13 years. He started his shift at 1pm in the afternoon and worked until 11pm.

“He decided to have a drink before making this way home,” the solicitor said, “and effectively certainly exceeded what he should have drunk on that occasion.

“He is going to a pay high price for doing so.

“It is something that is totally uncharacteristic for him and his employer seems to verify that in the reference before the court.

“He is unsure if his employers will continue to hold the job open, as it involves the transportation of stock to various other outlets and doing cash and carry runs.”

Along with his ban, District Judge Bernie Kelly fined him £300 while the offender levy was also imposed.