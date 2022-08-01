Get your walking boots on to help disadvantaged children with Mary's Meals

A charity walk to help raise funds to feed some of the world’s most disadvantage children is starting in Lurgan on Wednesday night.

The local branch of Mary’s Meals is hosting a walk from Lurgan to Portadown on Wednesday, August 3.

Starting at St Paul’s at 7pm, participants will walk (or run if they wish!) the five miles to the Tesco car park in Portadown.

If you can’t take part on Wednesday, there are further opportunities to take part at the weekend.

On Saturday, August 6 participants will set off from the Tesco car park in Portadown at 11am to the Mary’s Meals centre in Armagh. It’s expected that the arrival time after the 11-mile walk will be 4pm.

Then, on Sunday, August 7, walkers will leave the Mary’s Meals centre at 8.30am and arrive in Castleblaney at 4.30pm.

For further details contact Seamy Mallon on 079 7435 6381 or scan the QR code on the picture above.

Mary’s Meals is a global movement of people playing their part in tackling world hunger using a simple idea. By setting up community-run school feeding programmes in some of the world’s poorest areas, Mary’s Meals helps to encourage children into the classroom – and gives them the energy to concentrate on lessons – so they can gain an education that will help them work towards a brighter future.

The charity works in countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Caribbean. Thanks to the generosity of their supporters, they are successfully feeding more than two million children every school day.