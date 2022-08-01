Man caught in possession of cocaine was also three times over drink-drive limit

A man who was almost three times the drink-drive limit and had cocaine in his possession has been banned from driving.

Jamie Stothers, 29, from The Avenue in Portadown was before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court recently.

The court heard that the incident took place on June 11 this year at 1am.

Police observed observed a Ford Transit van driving erratically in Portadown. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was spoken to.

The defendant was driving and what were described as the “usual observations” were made. Stothers failed a preliminary breath.

At the time police observed a suspected class A drugs in the form of white powder next to the handbrake and those were duly seized and confirmed a small quantity of cocaine in due course.

He was conveyed to custody and gave a reading of 102mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath

David McKeown, defending, said that Stothers admitted at the roadside that the substance was cocaine.

“He had been out that night and taken too much drink. He lost all run of his senses effectively. “Thankfully he was detected because he hasn't turned his lights on. I think everyone can be so thankful that the police are so diligent.”

Stothers was fined £400 pound and disqualified for 12 months for driving with excess alcohol on his breath, and fined a further £300 for being in possession of a Class A controlled drug.

A destruction order was put in place for the drugs and the offender levy was also imposed.