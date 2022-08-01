Ministers O’Dowd and Ryan meet to discuss all-island collaboration

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd MLA met with Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan TD to discuss progress on projects and issues impacting people across Ireland.

Speaking after their meeting in Dublin, Minister O’Dowd said: “I believe we need an all-island approach to key economic, social and environmental challenges.

"I therefore welcome the very productive meeting with Minister Eamon Ryan today where we had the opportunity to discuss a number of key issues such as the climate crisis and all-island transport networks and how we can work in partnership to deliver for people across Ireland.

“My Department has been working to progress all-island projects and plans including those for public transport, roads and active travel solutions.

"We are also committed to mitigating the impact of climate change which was recognised as a priority within the New Decade, New Approach deal.

"As we progress our climate change strategies and plans, we look forward to building on current engagement and collaboration with our colleagues in the South.”

Minister Ryan said: “Minister O’Dowd and I are committed to enhancing connectivity through low carbon public transport and active travel solutions across the island of Ireland. The change in transport is going to be significant as we move away from private car use towards public transport and walking and cycling.

"Just last week, we announced plans to locate EV charging points at sports centres and grounds across the island of Ireland. We share common ambitions on both sides of the border and look forward to working with the Department of Infrastructure in enhancing our transport networks while also delivering on our climate targets.”