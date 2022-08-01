Win a Hyundai i10 and help Southern Area Hospice!

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to launch their 2022 Annual Car Draw with their ‘Win a Hyundai i10’ competition!

This competition will give people the chance to win a Hyundai i10 1.0 SE with one year’s free insurance - all whilst raising vital funds for Southern Area Hospice Services.

Southern Area Hospice are delighted that they can proceed with their Annual Car Draw as they did pre-covid 19 by selling tickets in the Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry, Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon and other local venues.

They are hoping that the public will continue to support this campaign and get their entries in for the chance to win this beautiful car, and at the same time help support their local Hospice.

To purchase your ticket simply visit our participating venues, visit our website at www.southernareahospiceservices.org/competition or ring the Hospice on 028 302 67711 (Monday – Friday 9am – 5pm) to enter the competition over the phone.

Tickets are only £1 each and all proceeds are in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services.

The ‘Win a Hyundai’ competition is very generously supported by Saltmarine Cars & NFU Mutual.

Graeme Blevins of Saltmarine and Chris Donaldson of NFU Mutual recently joined Bernie Torley of Southern Area Hospice and Peter Murray of Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry to launch the fundraiser.

Speaking at the launch, Bernie Torley, Inpatient Services Manager at Southern Area Hospice thanked the companies for their support.

She said, “We are delighted that Saltmarine and NFU Mutual have offered their support to this campaign.

"Here at the Hospice, we have continued to provide care to our patients and their families as the demand for our services never stopped, so neither did our staff. They carried on caring in the most difficult of circumstances.

"I would encourage everyone to get their entry in, as not only will you be supporting the Hospice and helping us to continue our work, but you might be the lucky new owner of this fabulous Hyundai i10 in November.”

Michael Salt, Dealer Principal Saltmarine Cars, added “It is a pleasure to be partnering with the Southern Area Hospice again this year.

"We have provided a New Hyundai i10 as a prize in previous years and remain committed to supporting the Southern Area Hospice as they continue to raise the vital funds which allows them to help so many patients and families in our local community.

"This latest i10 features cruise control, bluetooth, air conditioning, autonomous emergency braking plus lots more and looks fantastic finished in Elemental Brass Metallic. I encourage everyone to support the Hospice by buying a ticket and maybe you’ll be the lucky winner visiting our showrooms in Dungannon to collect the keys.”

NFU Mutual Northern Ireland region and surrounding offices are delighted to be on board to support the Southern Area Hospice prize draw. Chris Donaldson, NFU Mutual said, "We have supported this important cause for the last few years and are proud to do so again in 2022. Please do help support this cause and enter the car competition for your chance to win some fantastic prizes and we wish you the best of luck."

Entries for the competition are £1 each and can be purchased on the Southern Area Hospice website www.southernareahospiceservices.org/competition, by purchasing at the main outlet in the Buttercrane Shopping Centre Newry or by phoning the office on 028 3026 7711 (Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm) to enter over the phone.

Closing date for online entries is Wednesday, November 2 at 9pm. The draw will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 5pm at Buttercrane Shopping Centre. So, get entering now!

The Hospice would really appreciate your help to sell tickets, so if you feel you can volunteer for an hour or two – please contact Rosie on 028 3026 7711 or chat with James or Sarah.