Driver who had two beers and finished off wine thought he would be under limit

A birthday meal has ended up with a driver losing his licence at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

On Sunday, May 29 at approximately 3.45pm please stopped the defendant, 53-year-old Nigel Dillon, who was driving his BMW 520D on the Scarva Road in Tandragee.

Police detected a smell of drink from the defendant, who confirmed he had consumed alcohol. He was required to provide a preliminary breath test, which he subsequently failed.

He was arrested and conveyed to Banbridge Custody Suite where two evidential specimens of breath were taken, the lower of which was 59mcg per 100ml of breath.

A defence representative said Dillon, of Main Street, Armagh, came before the court with a clear licence.

“It had been his partner’s birthday and he had taken her out for a birthday lunch,” the court was told.

“He had taken two beers, finished off her wine and thought he'd be under the limit.

“Clearly he was not going to be under the limit.”

Dillon was disqualified for 12 months and fined £300, while the offender levy was also imposed.