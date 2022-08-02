Man accused of stealing £46,000 from plumbing firm set for trial

A man is to go on trial charged with stealing over £46,000 from a Portadown plumbing company.

Stephen Byrne, 49 of Markville in Bleary, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court charged with stealing a total of £46,131.98 belonging to Beggs & Partners.

The offence is alleged to have taken place between January 1, 2017 and January 31, 2020.

The charges were put to Byrne who had no objections to the holding of the Preliminary Enquiry – the process by which a case moves to a higher court.

A prosecutor submitted that there was a prima facie case to answer, while Byrne’s representatives said that they had no contrary submissions.

Byrne will be arraigned at Craigavon Crown Court on October 4.