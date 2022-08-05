Mayor congratulates Lyle English

The Lord Mayor was delighted this morning to receive Mr Lyle English who was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Good Morning Britain Volunteer of the Year Award’, which celebrates volunteers who commit to giving young people support in education, training and employment.

Lyle received his award from HRH The Prince of Wales after 20 years of volunteering for The Prince’s Trust, giving his time for free to inspire young adults across Northern Ireland.

Joining Lyle on his visit to the Lord Mayor were Suzanne McFarland – Youth Development lead (Partnerships and Volunteering) Princes Trust and Geoff Magill – Youth Development Lead with the Princes Trust.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield enjoyed hearing a little of the work that Lyle does with the Princes Trust as well as his special trip to London to receive his award.