Man arrested for drink driving as scrambler is seized

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences, including drink driving.

It follows the seizure of a scrambler by the Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team following reports that it was being ridden dangerously in the area of Craigavon Lakes.

"The use of off road bikes in public areas is highly dangerous," a PSNI spokesperson advised.

"The male riding this bike has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol, no driving licence and no insurance."