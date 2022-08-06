Sexual assault case to be transferred to crown court

A case involving an alleged sexual assault dating back almost a year is to transfer to crown court for trial.

Thirty-eight-year-old Gregory Anthony White of Tarry Drive, Lurgan is accused of intentionally sexually touching a female on 21 September 2021.

A prosecuting lawyer told Craigavon Magistrates Court a decision has been taken to proceed on indictment at trial.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded White on continuing bail to attend for a committal hearing on 14 September when he is expected to be returned to crown court.