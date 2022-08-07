ABC: Planning vacancy rate ‘higher than it should be’

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s vacancy rate within its planning department is “much higher than it should be” the local authorities head of planning has confirmed.

Speaking at a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday, August 3, in response to a question from Councillor Sam Nicholson the Council’s head of planning, Damian Mulligan told the meeting the employment situation within the department is an evolving picture but the vacancy rate currently stands at around “12 to 13 per cent”.

“The staffing position is an evolving picture because we have quite a lot of staff movements taking place at any one time,” he said.

“Currently there are five vacant posts and one long term absence and it gives us a vacancy rate of around 12-13 per cent. That is a lot higher than what it should be.

“Normally there is allowance that any place of work would operate with 3-4 per cent vacancy rate but we are well above that and have been for some time.

“The breakdown of that is we have three planning posts that are vacant and on the administrative side it is three as well.”

He also assured members that the planning department is working with the council’s human resources team to try and fill those posts and promised to keep the committee informed of any developments in that regard.

Despite the vacancy rate still being high, it has improved somewhat on the rate recorded in August 2021.

Speaking at a committee meeting one year ago,Mr Mulligan told members the vacancy rate in his department was 20 per cent and while acknowledging he could not be certain of other councils’ vacancy rates, he said he would be very surprised if other organisations are experiencing similar levels of vacancies

This year, Mr Mulligan was also able to bring some good news to the committee as he confirmed the planning department now has less than 1,000 application awaiting decision.

“The department issued 146 decisions in July and received a total of 113 applications during that same period,” he said.

“That leaves us now with a live case load of 996, which means we have broken through the threshold of 1,000 cases.

“It is positive news that we have broken through that barrier and we are fully committed members as you know to drive that number further downwards and try to get back to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic and progress is being made.”