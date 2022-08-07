ABC: Waringstown development named

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committee has approved the name of a Waringstown development.

The application to name the development consisting of four houses came before the committee during its meeting on Wednesday, August 3.

Members were advised the applicant had proposed three potential names for the development: Weavers Close; Church View Lane and Church Row. Of these three, the applicant’s preferred name is Weavers Close as this name will celebrate Waringstown’s historical connection to the linen industry.

It was also noted that a ‘Church View Lane’ already exists in Portadown and the council’s head of building control told the meeting this suggested name “would not be appropriate” for this development.

A proposal to approve the name Weavers Close was put forward by Alderman Glenn Barr and seconded by Alderman Kenneth Twyble with the committee voicing its approval for the proposal.