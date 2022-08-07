Defendant gave "a barrage of abuse" to officers, court hears

A defendant has pleaded guilty to a charge of resisting police.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Colin Barry McGeown, (29), of Markethill Road, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, August 5.

The court heard that on May 29 this year, police attended the area of Church Hill Park, Portadown, in relation to a possible report of assault.

Upon arrival, police observed the defendant in an alleyway covered in cuts and bruises, where he was subsequently arrested.

McGeown appeared to be intoxicated as he was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor from his breath.

The defendant was placed in the rear of the police vehicle and was being transported to Craigavon Hospital to get his wounds treated. However, he began to become argumentative and abusive to police by swearing at them and telling them that he didn’t want to go to hospital.

Police stopped the vehicle in fear of safety and attempted to apply limb restraints, however, this became very difficult due to the defendant kicking out.

In his defence, Conor Lunny stated that McGeown pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity but that the file in the case was delayed.

It was conceded that McGeown has a long standing alcohol problem and on this occasion, police were issued with a “barrage of issue” and he wishes to apologise for that as he realised they were only there to help him.

Mr Lunny added that his client has been in custody for five or six weeks for this charge.

District Judge Bernie Kelly alluded to the fact that McGeown was in a breach of a suspended sentence in September 2021 for resisting police and Mr Lunny asked that if it was invoked, then it would be a lowest sentence as possible.

The Judge imposed a two month custodial sentence for the offence, as well as invoking the suspended sentence for two months.

Both periods of custody are to run consecutively, totaling four months.