Second man arrested following Lurgan stabbing

Police have made a second arrest following a report of an assault in the Lurgan area during the early hours of Sunday, August 7.

According to reports the assault in the Victoria Gardens area was reported shortly before 4am on Sunday, August 7. An injured man was located at the scene.

A second man, who came across the assault, chased a male he believed to be the injured man's attacker when he produced an object and stabbed him in the hand.

Inspector Corner said: "The male, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug. He remains in police custody at this time.

"The 31-year-old male arrested on Sunday has since been released on Police bail pending further enquiries.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Victoria Gardens and Antrim Road areas of Lurgan during this time, and who witnessed anything to contact police on 101 quoting reference 372 of 07/08/22."